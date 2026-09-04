Union minister Chirag Paswan’s party seeks FIR against ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj, calls for strict action

In the same video, Bhardwaj allegedly bragged about Delhi Police refusing to take action over the incident, citing his political connections.

Notably, a clip that went viral purportedly showed Bhardwaj admitting to a violent attack on the father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Nishu Aazad.

Union minister Chirag Paswan’s party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Friday sought registration of an FIR against self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj , accusing him of using Paswan’s name publicly to falsely suggest he had political backing.

The Union minister’s party filed a complaint at Parliament Police Station against Bhardwaj, alleging that he had falsely used Paswan’s name and publicly claimed an association with the LJP(RV) president, reported news agency ANI.

The party has urged the police to register an FIR against Bhardwaj and formally record that he has no association with the party or the matter in question.

It has also called for strict action against the accused.

Will ensure justice for Aazad's father: Paswan The complaint comes after Paswan earlier said he was "taking full responsibility" for ensuring justice for CJP activist Nishu Aazad's father, who was attacked and seriously injured during protests at Jantar Mantar.

"In public life, many people come to meet us. But if somebody claims, on this very basis to be a personal acquaintance of ours, then that is a misuse of our name. The attacker has sought to give the impression that action has not been taken against him because of me and my party. I have lodged a formal complaint against this misuse of my name," Paswan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He added, "It is indeed a serious matter that the student activist's father was beaten so severely that he could have died. The attacker has the temerity to brag about the incident on TV, and he roams scot-free. I take full responsibility to ensure justice to the aggrieved family by pursuing the matter with Delhi police."

Swatantra Bhardwaj detained Bhardwaj was taken into custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on Friday, just hours after Delhi Police allegedly assured CJP protesters that he would be arrested within 72 hours.

Police said Bhardwaj had tried to flee but was caught, HT has learnt.