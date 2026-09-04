Beach view, Venice and a GDP dig: Opposition takes swipe at Centre over waterlogging at Delhi airport

After heavy downpour in Delhi on Friday afternoon left several parts of the city inundated,including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the government faced criticism from the Opposition as well as the Cockroach Janta Party over the infrastructural failure. The waterlogging at the Delhi airport impacted passengers as they were stranded and feared missing their flights. (ANI Video Grab) Several Delhi areas were left flooded after several hours of rain Friday afternoon as visuals from places like Connaught Place, Akbar Road, Lajpat Nagar and areas around Indira Gandhi International Airport showed roads inundated, causing traffic snarls. Also Read | Delhi battered by heavy rain; Connaught Place to IGI Airport waterlogged after downpour The Congress had a sarcastic remark over the waterlogging at IGI Airport, the country's busiest airport which handles more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

Deep Dive What caused the waterlogging at Indira Gandhi International Airport? How did the heavy rain affect traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram road? What measures were taken to address the waterlogging issue at IGI Airport?

"Under the guidance of Narendra Modi, the facility of Beach View has been provided for passengers at Delhi airport. Now, passengers here are enjoying the waves of rainwater,” Congress wrote in a post on its official X handle.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also had a sarcastic reaction to the IGI Airport waterlogging. He took a potshot at the Centre with a GDP growth number which has been under row after the Opposition alleged that the figure was skewed. “7.8% growth”, Dipke wrote on X.

AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video of inundated Delhi airport and wrote, “Have you been to Venice?”

Airport ordeal The waterlogging at the Delhi airport impacted passengers as they were stranded and feared missing their flights. ‘“I’ve never seen anything like this; there is so much water. I’ve been standing here for about half an hour now. I am waiting for the water level to recede a bit so I can head towards the arrival gates,” a passenger who identified as Mansi said.