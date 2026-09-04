275 Indians still missing in Nepal flash floods that have killed over 1,200

A total of 275 Indian nationals are still missing in the aftermath of the deadly flash floods that devastated Nepal, while 169 Indians have been rescued so far, the external affairs ministry said on Friday. People stand next to damaged buildings following the deadly flash floods and a mudslide, in Devighat, Nuwakot district, Nepal, September 4, 2026. (REUTERS) So far, 1,907 Indian nationals who were in China when the natural disaster occurred on August 26 have safely crossed into Nepal and there are no more Indian travellers stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing. “[A total of] 275 Indian nationals remain missing. We continue to be in close touch with the Nepali government and the ministry of home affairs here and the concerned state governments in India as well,” Jaiswal said in response to questions. This figure includes 49 Indians listed as missing in China, he said.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry out search for victims at the core area of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, southwestern China’s Tibet Autonomous Region on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026

Three more Indians were rescued from Trishuli Bazar, one of the worst-hit areas, since Thursday, he said. The Indian side deeply appreciates the efforts of Nepal’s authorities in this regard, he said.

Flash floods and debris flows triggered by the partial collapse of a glacier hit a checkpoint on the China-Nepal border on August 26 and devastated dozens of settlements along a stretch of the Trishuli River. The cascade of mud, rocks and water from near the Langtang Lirung mountain peak swept away villages, roads and bridges in Nepal and Tibet, killed more than 1,280 people and devastated entire communities living in Himalayan valleys. More than 5,600 people are still missing on both sides of the China-Nepal border, including some 550 foreign nationals. Chinese authorities have also reported 21 deaths and 541 people missing in Tibet. Hundreds of workers are also believed to be trapped inside hydropower plants in Nepal, including some in tunnels. Jaiswal said that India has sent 54 personnel to Nepal to support relief and rescue efforts and airlifted 95 tonnes of relief materials on seven aircraft.

Residents pull a newly installed zipline to help people commute across the Trishuli river in the aftermath of flash floods at Bidur in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh) (AP)