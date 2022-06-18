5G network to be available in 20-25 cities by end of the year: Telecom minister

5G networks will become operational in 20-25 cities and towns by the end of the year, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Saturday, indicating that prices are likely to remain cheaper than the global average since the cost of mobile data in India is already 'the lowest in the world'.

"I can say with confidence 5G deployment will start in at least 20-25 cities and towns by year-end," the minister was quoted by news agency PTI while speaking at a media event in Delhi. On pricing, he said: "We are already the lowest in the world, at least by a factor of 10X... that trend will be in other areas too."

Pressed on the issue of 5G services pricing, he pointed out that data rates in India are about $2 against global average of $25.

"India's name is on the top of the list of trusted network providers. When India develops a technology, the world is interested in it," he said, referring to 5G services that are widely expected to be at least 10 times faster than 4G.

READ: 10x faster 5G services by March 2023 in India, says union minister

The new timeline is a significant revision of the March 2023 launch date the minister mentioned on Thursday. 5G is ready in the lab. By the end of March 2023, 5G will also be ready to deploy in the field," he told news agency ANI while at a technology expo in France.

The centre this week green-lit the auction of spectrum for 5G bands.

READ: Centre clears 5G spectrum auction for 10x faster services

The auction is expected to be held by the end of next month and will see 72 GHz on sale for a period of 20 years.

Moving forward with PM @narendramodi ji’s vision of a Digital India.

Spectrum auction announced today is an integral part of developing #BharatKa5G ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/k5JWCyAyWo — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 15, 2022

Vaishnaw called it 'the beginning of a new era for Indian telecom'.

"The time is not far away when India is going to emerge as a leading country in field of 5G technology and the upcoming 6G technology," the government said.

In March, prime minister Narendra Modi said the country would be ready for the launch of 6G services by the end of the decade.

On 5G technology, he said: "This will boost growth in every sector like agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, and logistics. This will also increase convenience and create many employment opportunities."

With input from ANI, PTI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON