Madhya Pradesh shocker: 5-year-old beheaded in front of his mother inside house; accused lynched by locals

A five-year-old boy was killed by a man inside his own home in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The victim was beheaded in front of his mother by a man who was not known to them, NDTV reported. The mob of neighbours, in fury, thrashed the accused severely before the police arrived at the spot.(Representational)

The accused, Mahesh (25), was a resident of Jobat Bagdi in Alirajpur district. He reached the home, registered in Kalu Singh's name, on a two-wheeler and barged into the residence, eyewitnesses said. They added that the family had not seen the man before.

After entering the house, Mahesh, without saying a word to the residents, picked up a sharp spade-like tool kept in the house and attacked the child. He severed the five-year-old's neck from his torso and, following this, struck his shoulder, thus leaving the body mutilated.

The victim's mother, who made desperate efforts to save the boy during the attack, sustained injuries and was left in a state of shock, the report added.

The local villagers heard the mother's cries and rushed to the victim's house, catching hold of the attacker. The mob of neighbours, in fury, thrashed the accused severely before the police arrived at the spot.

Accused dies on way to hospital, family alleges he was mentally unstable

The accused died on the way to the hospital, Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi told the news outlet.

The family told police that he was mentally unstable, and that he had been missing from his home for the past three to four days. He had allegedly tried to steal goods from a nearby store about an hour before the killing.

While calling the incident “extremely heartbreaking”, Awasthi said the “real cause of death” would be confirmed after the post-mortem.

A case was registered against the accused, and a judicial inquiry was ordered into his death. However, the SP added that preliminary probe suggests that the man was mentally unstable.