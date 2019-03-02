6 dead, 35 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

Six passengers including a woman were killed and 35 others were injured after their busplunged into a deep gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Saturday.

The accident took place near Chaner area of Majalta around 12:30 an on the intervening night if Friday and Saturday. The bus was bund for Srinagar.

“Five passengers died in the spot and another succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Thirty-five others have been injured,” said SSP Udhampur Rajeev Pandey.

Teams of revenue, civil defence and police reached on the spot almost immediately and launched a a rescue operation.

Pandey said that the injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) , Jammu for treatment.

A team of officials from the district headed by Tehsildar rushed to GMC for assisting injured patients and coordinating with authorities in Jammu

The SSP said there were restrictions on the Jammu-Srinagar and the driver took an interior route to dodge the traffic police.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 09:25 IST