At least six people were killed and 15 others injured when a compressor in a glass factory exploded at Burgula village near Shadnagar town in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, about 50 km away from Hyderabad, on Friday evening, the police said. 6 die, 15 injured after explosion in Telangan glass factory

The incident happened at South Glass Private Limited, which manufactures architectural and automotive glasses, at around 5 pm. “The compressor of the glass factory where the labourers were working exploded all of a sudden, resulting in serious injuries to several workers,” Shamshabad deputy commissioner of police B Rajesh, who visited the accident spot, told reporters.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the bodies of workers got completely mutilated and their limbs were scattered all over the place. “The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The victims are believed to be from Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and they haven’t been identified yet,” the DCP said.

Soon after receiving the information, the Shadnagar police rushed to the factory site along with fire tenders to take up rescue operations. The fire was doused within minutes preventing further destruction in the factory.

The injured workers were shifted to Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals in Hyderabad for treatment. The condition of at least five of them is said to be serious.

The officials are also scrutinising the adherence to safety protocols following previous incidents in the area to determine if adequate precautions were in place.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, who was briefed about the accident, expressed profound grief over the death of workers in the glass factory mishap. He instructed the authorities to shift the injured persons to hospitals and provide better medical treatment immediately.

Reddy ordered Rangareddy district collector K Shashanka, who also rushed to the incident site immediately, to coordinate with revenue, police, fire, labour, industries and medical and health department and speed up relief measures.