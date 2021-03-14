6 farm labourers killed, 7 injured as truck rams auto rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh
- The labourers from Layan Tanda, a tribal hamlet, were travelling to Kanumolu village in Bapulapadu block to harvest paddy.
Six agriculture labourers were killed and seven others were seriously injured when an overcrowded auto rickshaw in which they were traveling collided with a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district early Sunday, the police said.
The incident happened at around 6 am at Gollapalli village in Nuzvid block. The deceased were identified as O Ramesh, B Nagaraju, Bhukya Somla, Burmawat Baby, Banavathu Swana and Banavathu Nagu. The ages of the victims have not yet been ascertained.
According to Nuzvid deputy superintendent of police B Srinivasulu, the labourers from Layan Tanda, a tribal hamlet, were travelling to Kanumolu village in Bapulapadu block to harvest paddy. The auto rickshaw driver was among the injured.
A truck coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the auto rickshaw as it was approaching Gollapalli. “It is not exactly known how the accident happened as the truck did not stop. We are on the lookout for the truck” the DSP said.
On receiving information from the local villagers, the police rushed to the spot and took up rescue operations. “Five persons died on the spot and another person succumbed while being taken to the hospital. The injured have been shifted to Vijayawada government hospital,” Srinivasulu said.
The police registered a case of accident due to negligence and are investigating the same.
Andhra Pradesh home minister Mekathoti Sucharita expressed shock over the death of six farm labourers in the accident.
She called up the district police officials and enquired about the incident. She directed that the best medical care be extended to the severely injured and stringent action be taken against those responsible for the accident. The minister extended her condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.
