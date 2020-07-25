e-paper
6 foreign jamaat members, two others sentenced to one month imprisonment

They were advised to quarantine for 14 days but they continued to meet people while ignoring the advice.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:08 IST
Mahendra Thakur | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Mahendra Thakur | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sehore
The congregation of the Jamaat had taken place in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March.
The congregation of the Jamaat had taken place in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
         

As many as six foreign jamaat members and two from India who accompanied them were sentenced to a month-long imprisonment and are required to pay a fine by a trial court in Sehore, the neighbouring district of Bhopal, on Friday, as per the district prosecution unit in Sehore.

As per an official release from the district prosecution officer Nirmala Singh Chaudhary, the convicts Khin Maung Zaw, Thnin Tharyi Khin Maung, Zawoo, Ye Lin Phyo, Thein Lni and Myoo OO are residents of Myeik, Myanmar. Mashur Rehman hails from Jharkhand and Ahmad Hussain is from Bihar.

The official release said, “The convicts having visited Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi reached Bhopal and stayed in different mosques over there on February 21, 2020. The foreigners had a tourist visa. During the inquiry (by police) it came to be known that they reached Sehore on February 26 and stayed at Pukhta masjid for the propagation of their religion in violation of the tourist visa. They were advised by the Sehore district hospital’s civil surgeon to quarantine for 14 days but they continued to meet people while ignoring the advice.”

The official release stated, “These eight were sentenced to one month’s imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 16,800 on all of them under section 51-B of National Disaster Act and section 14 of the Foreigners Act.”

Additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) Kedar Singh Kaurav said, “The convicts were arrested by police on May 22 and produced before the court on May 23 and later sent to jail. They got bail as per an order of the high court on July 14. Since they have already been in jail for more than a month, they will not have to go to jail.” Kaurav said all the proceedings on Friday were completed through video conferencing.  

