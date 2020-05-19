e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Six foreign Tablighi Jamaat members among the eight jailed in MP

Six foreign Tablighi Jamaat members among the eight jailed in MP

MP Police booked the eight Jamaat members after they jumped quarantine and mingled with people in violation of the law.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 21:34 IST
Mahendra Thakur | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mahendra Thakur | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Sehore
The congregation of the Jamaat had taken place in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March
The congregation of the Jamaat had taken place in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
         

As many as six foreigners were among eight Tablighi Jamaat members arrested and jailed in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday over allegations of violating the provisions of the foreigners’ act and the disaster management act.

The arrested foreigners were identified as Khin Maung Zaw,26, Khin Maung Myint,28, Zaw Oo,30, Ye Lin Phyo,25, Thein Lin,27, and Myo Oo,43, all residents of Myanmar. Two Indians, Masiurr Rehman,31, a resident of Jharkhand and Ahmad Husain,70, a resident of Bihar were also arrested.

“These six Jamaat members from Myanmar were in India on a travel visa which was valid for one year from December 2019 to December 2020. They visited Nizamuddin Markaz in February this year, despite the validity of their visa expiring in December 2020 itself,” said Kedar Singh Kaurav, assistant district prosecution officer, Sehore.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

The other two from Jharkhand and Bihar accompanied the foreigners during visits to several mosques in Bhopal and Sehore, Kaurav said.

He added that all the eight Jamaat members violated the district administration’s instruction to stay in quarantine at the Pukhta mosque in Sehore-- where they were found to be staying--and moved around the district meeting people and preaching their religion.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

All of them were arrested on Monday and produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.

Several Tablighi Jamaat members were booked for violation of visa conditions and lockdown restrictions after some of them were found to have contracted coronavirus disease while living together in the community headquarters at Nizamuddin, which was also the venue for a large religious congregation held in the middle of March, allegedly in violation of restrictions announced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In