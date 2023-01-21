Home / India News / 6 injured in twin blasts in Jammu's Narwal area

6 injured in twin blasts in Jammu's Narwal area

Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:02 PM IST

Two mysterious blasts were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar in Narwal.

Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu.(Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)
Six people were injured in twin blasts in Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday, police said. The blasts were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar of Narwal. The nature of the blasts is yet to be determined.

Visuals from the spot show police personnel cordoning off the area.

"The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The area is a hub of commercial activity and remains busy throughout the day with people owning vehicles of all types visiting the place for repairs and maintenance. It has many shops of tyres, spare parts, junk dealers and car accessories.

The blasts occurred at a time when Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through Jammu.

(More details awaited…)

jammu and kashmir
