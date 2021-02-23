6 killed, 3 injured in road mishap in Bihar's Katihar
Six members of a family were killed and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on National Highway 31 in Bihar's Katihar on Tuesday morning, the police informed.
According to the police, the accident took place near the Kursela police station area.
The three injured are in critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at the primary health centre in Kursela, said the police.
More details are awaited.
Farmers' union leaders as well lawmakers from the opposition have turned to Kisan Mahapanchayats to garner support against the three farm laws.
One million visitors are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on routine days while about five million are expected for Shahi Snaans (royal baths)
