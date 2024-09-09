 6 killed, 5 injured in head-on collision between 2 cars in Karnataka’s Tumakuru | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
6 killed, 5 injured in head-on collision between 2 cars in Karnataka’s Tumakuru

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 09, 2024 03:56 PM IST

Police said that all the injured and the deceased were the residents of JP nagar in Bengaluru who had been to Hosakote to celebrate the Ganesh festival

Six members of two families from Bengaluru were killed and five, including a one-year-old boy, were injured in a head-on mishap between two cars in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police said the head-on mishap was so severe that both the high-end cars, Nexa and Tiyago, got completely smashed off and cranes were used to get out the injured and the deceased. (Representational image)
Briefing about the accident, Tumakuru superintendent of police (SP) Ashok K V said that the incident occurred near Keregalapalya village of Madhugiri taluk in the district in which Janardhan Reddy, 60, Sindhu Reddy, 33, Vedas Reddy, 12, and Anand, 30, all from Pavgad taluk and Nagaraj, 33, and Siddaganga, 35, from Karenahalli were killed.

He added that all the injured and the deceased were the residents of JP nagar in Bengaluru who had been to Hosakote to celebrate the Ganesh festival. “While on their way back to their native place, the mishap occurred, killing six and injuring five,” the SP said.

The head-on mishap was so severe that both the high-end cars, Nexa and Tiyago, got completely smashed off, SP Ashok said, adding that cranes were used to get out the injured and the deceased.

The injured have been admitted to government district hospital in Tumakuru.

The Madhugiri police have registered a case.

