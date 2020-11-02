6 killed, 9 injured in vehicle collision in UP’s Bahraich

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:03 IST

Six people were killed and nine others injured when a van carrying them was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Payagpur (check spelling) area of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, according to news agency PTI on Monday.

Deputy superintendent of police TN Dubey said the van was carrying 16 people. The accident took place on Sunday night when the victims were returning to their native place Lakhimpur after visiting the Kichhauchha dargah. Police rushed them to a hospital where six people were declared dead, while nine others injured were undergoing treatment.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)