6 killed, 9 injured in vehicle collision in UP’s Bahraich

The accident took place on Sunday night when the victims were returning to their native place Lakhimpur after visiting the Kichhauchha dargah.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 11:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police rushed them to a hospital where six people were declared dead, while nine others injured were undergoing treatment.
Six people were killed and nine others injured when a van carrying them was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Payagpur (check spelling) area of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh, according to news agency PTI on Monday.

Deputy superintendent of police TN Dubey said the van was carrying 16 people. The accident took place on Sunday night when the victims were returning to their native place Lakhimpur after visiting the Kichhauchha dargah. Police rushed them to a hospital where six people were declared dead, while nine others injured were undergoing treatment.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

