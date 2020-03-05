6 missing after SUV skids off Kashmir highway, plunges 500-ft into river

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:10 IST

At least six people were feared missing after a light motor vehicle, said to be a sports utility vehicle, skidded off the Kashmir highway and plunged about 500 feet into the Chenab river in Ramban district, about 100 km from Jammu. The accident took place at about 7 om.

“The vehicle drowned into Chenab river at Cafeteria Moth around 7 pm. It was probably headed to Jammu from Srinagar or Banihal,” Ramban deputy magistrate Nazim Zai Khan said.

He added that amid heavy rains, the rescue team that was sent to the accident spot could find only a few cell phones on the hill slopes.

“We have not been able to trace the vehicle so far. It has submerged into the river and I fear that there are no survivors,” he said.

The official said that the army’s help has been sought to locate the vehicle.