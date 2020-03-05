e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 6 missing after SUV skids off Kashmir highway, plunges 500-ft into river

6 missing after SUV skids off Kashmir highway, plunges 500-ft into river

An official said that the rescue team that was sent to the accident spot could find only a few cell phones on the hill slopes.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Jammu
The official added that amid heavy rains, the rescue team that was sent to the accident spot could find only a few cell phones on the hill slopes.
The official added that amid heavy rains, the rescue team that was sent to the accident spot could find only a few cell phones on the hill slopes. (LiveHindustan / Photo used for representational purpose only)
         

At least six people were feared missing after a light motor vehicle, said to be a sports utility vehicle, skidded off the Kashmir highway and plunged about 500 feet into the Chenab river in Ramban district, about 100 km from Jammu. The accident took place at about 7 om.

“The vehicle drowned into Chenab river at Cafeteria Moth around 7 pm. It was probably headed to Jammu from Srinagar or Banihal,” Ramban deputy magistrate Nazim Zai Khan said.

He added that amid heavy rains, the rescue team that was sent to the accident spot could find only a few cell phones on the hill slopes.

“We have not been able to trace the vehicle so far. It has submerged into the river and I fear that there are no survivors,” he said.

The official said that the army’s help has been sought to locate the vehicle.

tags
top news
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news