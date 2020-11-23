e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of cyclonic storm warning

6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of cyclonic storm warning

On Sunday, the IMD had said the “very severe” cyclonic storm “GATI” over the southwest Arabian Sea has moved westwards.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:35 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Cuddalore
Due to well-marked low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic storm is expected on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, the IMD had informed earlier today.
Due to well-marked low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic storm is expected on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, the IMD had informed earlier today.(ANI/Twitter)
         

In the wake of a cyclonic storm warning over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Cuddalore and Chidambaram towns here for pe-positioning on Monday.

“The Depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

Due to well-marked low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic storm is expected on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, the IMD had informed earlier today.

“The well-marked low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. It’s likely to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by November 25 afternoon,” said S Balachandran, IMD Chennai.

On Sunday, the IMD had said the “very severe” cyclonic storm “GATI” over the southwest Arabian Sea has moved westwards.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
India’s Covid-19 fatality rate drops to 1.46%; Govt targets bringing it down to 1%
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
Season’s first cyclonic storm to cross Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 afternoon
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
‘Karachi will be a part of India one day’: Fadnavis on Bandra sweet shop row
‘No criminal antecedents’: Bharti, Harsh’s bail plea to be heard today
‘No criminal antecedents’: Bharti, Harsh’s bail plea to be heard today
44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday
44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In