e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 6 of family killed as car collides with truck in Telangana

6 of family killed as car collides with truck in Telangana

In a bid to overtake another vehicle in front of him at a road turning, failed to notice a truck carrying a borewell rig coming in the opposite direction, and rammed it, said police.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:19 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The mangled car at the accident site on the Hyderabad-Bijapur national highway near Chevella in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. (HT Photo)
The mangled car at the accident site on the Hyderabad-Bijapur national highway near Chevella in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. (HT Photo)
         

Six members of a family were killed and five others sustained injuries when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Hyderabad-Bijapur national highway near Chevella in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Asif Khan (50), Nazia Begum (45), Nazia Bano (36), Sania (17), Arshad (28), Asra Bano (6). Five others, including Syed Ali, Begum, Nausheer and Anwar Khan, besides an infant, sustained injuries. All of them are from Tadbund area in Secunderabad.

“Two of the injured, Syed Ali and Begum, whose condition is critical, have been shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and the remaining two are being treated at Chevella government hospital,” Chevella inspector of police Balakrishna told reporters.

According to the inspector, all the 11 members of the family left for Gurmatkal in Yadgir district of Karnataka in a Toyota Innova car early in the morning. “As they crossed Kandawada village on the outskirts of Chevella town, the driver of their SUV, in a bid to overtake another vehicle in front of him at a road turning, failed to notice a truck carrying a borewell rig coming in the opposite direction, and rammed it,” he said.

The SUV got mangled completely and six members of the family were crushed to death on the spot. “The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of the government hospital Chevella and the case is being investigated,” Balakrishna said.

The accident severely affected the movement of vehicles on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway and caused a nearly two-kilometre long jam.

The police cleared the vehicle that met with the accident and cleared the way an hour later.

tags
top news
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In