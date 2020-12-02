6 of family killed as car collides with truck in Telangana

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:19 IST

Six members of a family were killed and five others sustained injuries when a car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Hyderabad-Bijapur national highway near Chevella in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Asif Khan (50), Nazia Begum (45), Nazia Bano (36), Sania (17), Arshad (28), Asra Bano (6). Five others, including Syed Ali, Begum, Nausheer and Anwar Khan, besides an infant, sustained injuries. All of them are from Tadbund area in Secunderabad.

“Two of the injured, Syed Ali and Begum, whose condition is critical, have been shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and the remaining two are being treated at Chevella government hospital,” Chevella inspector of police Balakrishna told reporters.

According to the inspector, all the 11 members of the family left for Gurmatkal in Yadgir district of Karnataka in a Toyota Innova car early in the morning. “As they crossed Kandawada village on the outskirts of Chevella town, the driver of their SUV, in a bid to overtake another vehicle in front of him at a road turning, failed to notice a truck carrying a borewell rig coming in the opposite direction, and rammed it,” he said.

The SUV got mangled completely and six members of the family were crushed to death on the spot. “The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the mortuary of the government hospital Chevella and the case is being investigated,” Balakrishna said.

The accident severely affected the movement of vehicles on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway and caused a nearly two-kilometre long jam.

The police cleared the vehicle that met with the accident and cleared the way an hour later.