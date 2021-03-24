6 states which added the most to India's highest 1-day death toll in this year

Six states cumulatively contributed to 83.27 per cent of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related deaths in the last 24 hours from across the country, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday. Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also among the states which added the most to the 275 Covid-related fatalities that the country reported today, the health ministry said. This was the highest one-day death toll that was registered this year.

Twelve states/ union territories, however, have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Odisha, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Manipur, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. India recorded 47,262 new Covid-9 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday morning which took the nationwide tally to 11,734,058, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. The death toll of the country stood at 160,441.

Here’s a look at the six states which contributed the most to India’s Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday:

Six states which contributed to 83.27 per cent of Covid-19 related deaths on Wednesday. (PIB)

Maharashtra

Maharashtra, which remains the worst-affected state by the coronavirus pandemic, reported 28,699 cases on Tuesday taking the overall tally of the state to 2,533,026. The state reported the highest number of fatalities with 132 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours which pushed its death toll to 53,589.

Punjab

Punjab on Tuesday reported 53 more fatalities due to Covid-19 and 2,274 fresh cases which took the death toll to 6,435 and the infection count to 217,663, respectively.

Chhattisgarh

As Chhattisgarh reported 1,910 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the state's highest single-day spike in around four months, leaving it with a caseload of 327,588, the state witnessed 20 covid-related deaths which took the death toll to 3,982.

Kerala

Kerala logged 1,985 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and10 more deaths. The death toll stood at 4,517 and the recoveries outnumbered the number of cases with 2,172 people being discharged from hospitals.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu logged 1,437 infections on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 8.69 lakh, while 10 more deaths took the toll to 12,618.

Karnataka

Karnataka reported 2,010 new Covid-19 cases and five fatalities on Tuesday which took the state’s tally to 973,657 and the death toll to 12,449.

