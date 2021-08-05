6 TMC MPs suspended for disorderly conduct

NEW DELHI

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended for the day, six Trinamool Congrss MPs for entering the Well of the House with placards and shouting slogans, on the 14th day of the monsoon session of Parliament that continued to see disruptions and protests over the Pegasus snooping row, the contentious farm laws and spiraling fuel prices.

Hours later, as a mark of protest and show of solidarity, at least 40 Opposition MPs entered the Well demanding that they too, should be suspended before the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, on July 23, another Trinamool MP Santanu Sen was suspended for the entire session for unruly misconduct after he snatched a written statement from IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore it into pieces.

As soon as Naidu admitted a notice for debate on farmers issues, admitting the notices filed by two Samajwadi Party leaders and a CPI(M) leader , but rejected those given by the Congress, Trinamool, CPI(M), and CPI on the Pegasus snooping row, six Trinamool and some Congress MPs came down to the Well, shouting slogans. Naidu tried to caution them a few times and said, “I direct these Members, who are in the Well of the House, to go back to their seats. Otherwise, you are named and you are suspended for the day.” As none of the protesting members went back to their seats, Naidu announced, “Whoever is in the Well, disobeying the Chair and then raising the placards, they are all asked to leave the House under Rule 255.”

Dola Sen, Md. Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjan Biswas, Shanta Chhetri, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor were suspended for the day.

A notification issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat later said, “The following Members of the Rajya Sabha who entered in the well of the House displayed placards, disobeyed the Chair and whose conduct was grossly disorderly in the House have been directed to withdraw immediately from the Council.”

Rule 255 says, “The Chairman may direct any member whose conduct is in his opinion grossly disorderly to withdraw immediately from the Council and any member so ordered to withdraw shall do so forthwith and shall absent himself during the remainder of the day’s meeting.”

The drama, however, didn’t end with the suspension of the six. Some Opposition leaders accused the ruling dispensation of trying to create a divide within Opposition ranks and questioned why notices of some parties were admitted while others were rejected.

“Desperate BJP trying to divide opposition in #Parliament. Good try. But you FAILED,” tweeted Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha chief Derek O’Brien. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh too, tweeted, “Opposition is united in spite of Modi Govt’s efforts to break the unity. We demand:1. First, a discussion on the Pegasus scandal and its impact on national security with a reply by the Home Minister. 2. A repeal of the 3 black farm laws with a discussion on farmers’ concerns.”

After repeated adjournments, when the House was adjourned for the day, Dola Sen and some suspended MPs tried to enter the Rajya Sabha chamber but were barred. Sen tried to argue that “Our suspension was over once House was adjourned for the day. Why were we stopped ? Democracy hits new low.”