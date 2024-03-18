 6 trains cancelled as 4 Sabarmati-Agra superfast coaches derail near Ajmer | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
6 trains cancelled as 4 Sabarmati-Agra superfast coaches derail near Ajmer

BySenjuti Sengupta
Mar 18, 2024 09:59 AM IST

Rescue teams and top officials rushed to the spot and were working on to get the engine and derailed coaches back on the track

Six trains were cancelled and two diverted after four coaches, including the engine, of Sabarmati-Agra superfast (12548) derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Monday after colliding with a goods train running on its next track.

Restoration work underway after the derailment. (PTI)
Restoration work underway after the derailment. (PTI)

Rescue teams and top officials rushed to the spot and were working on to get the engine and derailed coaches back on the track. “All the passengers were rescued. A few people suffered minor injuries...they were taken to the Ajmer railway station. Most of them were discharged after the primary treatment.”

Officials said a probe was underway into how the collision took place as the goods train was not supposed to be on that track. A helpline has been set up at the Ajmer railway station for information on the accident.

6 trains cancelled as 4 Sabarmati-Agra superfast coaches derail near Ajmer
