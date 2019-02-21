6-year-old boy trapped in borewell rescued after 16-hour operation near Pune

A six-year-old boy who had fallen into a 10-foot-deep borewell near Manchar tehsil in Pune on Wednesday has been rescued safely, news agency ANI reported.

The boy was pulled out of the borewell at the end of a 16-hour-long rescue operation at a village in Ambegaon, Pune.

Reports said that the boy had fallen into the 200-foot-deep borewell while playing and had got stuck at a depth of 10 feet.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was dispatched to assist in the rescue operation.

The NDRF team decided to dig a pit beside the borewell to reach the boy. Together, the police and the NDRF worked through the night to reach the boy and managed to pull him out safely from the borewell in the morning.

More details awaited.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 09:43 IST