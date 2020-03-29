60-yr-old Odisha man had visited Delhi, Haryana

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:12 IST

Bhubaneswar: A 60-year-old bank official, who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on Thursday, has no history of foreign travel but had travelled to Delhi and Rewari in Haryana with his wife and daughter between March 7 to March 10, officials said on Saturday. The other two people tested positive for Covid-19 in the state had returned from abroad, they added.

Odisha government’s chief spokesperson, Subroto Bagchi, said the bank official, who is due to retire on March 31, flew to Delhi from Bhubaneswar with his family on March 7 and thereafter went to Rewari. On March 10, they took a flight back to Bhubaneswar, added Bagchi, who has been warning against the danger of community transmission of Covid-19 in Odisha.

Bagchi said the 60-year-old visited Odisha assembly’s dispensary to see Dr Lalit Behera, his friend, when he developed cough and cold on March 13. Dr Behera was suspended on Friday for not alerting the state government as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

Assembly speaker SN Patro on Friday said the assembly complex will be disinfected and it will now function from a nearby convention hall for the time being. All staff of the assembly has been told to go under quarantine.

Bagchi said the bank official also went to work for about three days and when his condition did not improve, he visited a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on March 21. At least 21 doctors and other caregivers at the hospital have been put under quarantine.

The bank official was admitted to another hospital on March 25 and tested positive on March 26. Bagchi said the bank official’s wife, daughter, driver and domestic help have tested negative for Covid-19.

Bagchi said 100 people have been assigned to do contact tracing of the bank official. Of the 112 he came in contact with, 15 have not been traced so far.

Over 78,000 migrant labourers working in worst-hit states like Kerala and Maharashtra have returned to the Odisha over the last 10 days.

“The 3T rule of testing, tracing and treating has to be strictly followed to prevent a community transmission. In Odisha, we are not testing more than 50 samples a day, which is hardly enough for a huge population like ours. We need to aggressively test,” said Dr Binod Patra, a community medicine professor at Bhubaneswar’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.