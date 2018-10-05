600 women police personnel will be needed at Sabarimala temple, says Kerala DGP

With the Kerala government set to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to Sabarimala temple from this pilgrimage season, state director general of police Loknath Behra Friday said 600 women personnel will be required to ensure security of women devotees to the hilltop shrine.

“Safety and security of women visiting Sabarimala temple is extremely important. 600 women police personnel are needed to ensure their safety,” Behra told media persons in Kochi, said ANI.

He said the women police personnel will be posted at Sabarimala this month and called on everyone in the force to perform their duties irrespective of their religion and politics.

“They (women) will be posted there (at Sabarimala). We are a law enforcement agency. No gender, no religion... nothing. All will have to perform their duties,” he said, PTI reported.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently announced that the government would implement the verdict in the coming pilgrimage season starting October 16 while the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the shrine, has also decided to make necessary arrangements for women pilgrims.

Meanwhile, socio-political organisation Nair Service Society (NSS), the Pandalam royal family and family of the temple’s chief priest have said they would file revision petitions in the apex court against the September 24 order of five-judge constitution bench, which, in a 4:1 judgment, lifted the ban on entry of women aged between 10 and 50 years.

