61 killed in Amritsar train accident, inquiry report within four weeks: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Saturday said 61 people were killed and 57 injured when a speeding train ran over Dussehra revellers standing on railways tracks to watch the burning of a Ravan effigy in Amritsar Friday.

The chief minister, who visited the injured in various Amritsar hospitals along with his ministers and senior officials, announced a magisterial inquiry by the police commissioner which will submit its report in four weeks, reported ANI.

He said that of the 61 people killed, all except nine had been identified. “We will try that postmortem of the bodies are done as soon as possible,” he told media persons.

Amarinder Singh, who also visited the site of the accident, has ordered the immediate release of Rs 3 crore to the Amritsar deputy commissioner for paying compensation to the families of those killed, ANI said.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 14:37 IST