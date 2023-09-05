62 taluks eligible to be declared drought-hit, says Minister

Bengaluru: 30 June 2018, Bangalore: Krishna Byre Gowda Karnataka Minister for Rural Development. Photograph by Nagesj Polali/ Mint

As many as 62 taluks in Karnataka are facing drought as per norms set by the central government, the state’s revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced on Monday.

The subdistricts were identified after a survey conducted in 113 taluks, which are facing severe crop losses due to deficient rainfall. Since near droughts were reported in the remaining 51 taluks after the survey, the government will conduct one more survey before submitting a final list, Gowda said at a media briefing in the Vidhan Soudha.

The announcement came after a meeting of the cabinet subcommittee on drought. Gowda was accompanied by rural development minister Priyank Kharge and farm minister N Cheluvarayaswamy.

“We conducted the survey at these 113 taluks based on the central government’s guidelines, which say the taluks should have experienced at least 60% rain deficiency and no rain for three weeks. In the joint survey, 62 taluks were identified,” he said.

“However, this survey was started on August 22. After it was completed, several people’s representatives and ministers reported severe crop loss in the remaining 51 taluks as well,” Gowda said. “So we have decided to conduct another survey in these remaining taluks.”

Besides the resurvey in 52 taluks, 83 more taluks were facing drought conditions as on September 2 and deputy commissioners of various districts have been directed to complete report on the situation on the ground in these subdistricts as well, he added.

“The deputy commissioners have been instructed to expedite the survey process and submit reports within a week’s time for these 51 taluks, along with 83 others. Subsequent decisions regarding drought declarations will be based on the findings of these joint surveys,” he said.

Gowda expressed concern over the deteriorating situation, attributing it to the erratic monsoon this year. He noted that while June saw a 56% rainfall deficit, there was a temporary reprieve in July. However, August experienced a severe 73% rain deficit, leading to a cumulative monsoon deficit of 26% in the southern state.

The expected rainfall from June 1 to September 4 is usually 711 mm, but the state has received only 526 mm. This alarming shortfall has exacerbated the drought situation, he said.

To address the crisis, a cabinet subcommittee was established to monitor and manage the drought situation. The committee has convened three times thus far to review the situation.

A sum of ₹529 crore has been allocated to concerned district headquarters to address the drought situation, the minister said. In response to a shortage of drinking water for livestock, the government plans to allocate funds through the State Disaster Response Fund to supply water through tankers to affected regions, he said.

“To combat potential fodder shortages, the animal husbandry department has been allocated ₹20 crore for distributing fodder sowing seed kits to farmers with access to water systems,” Gowda added.

The Centre will be informed once drought is declared by the state to get central support as per the National Disaster Response Fund norms, chief minister Siddaramaiah said on August 29. “Once drought is declared in the state, we will appeal to the Centre. A central team will come. The Centre will have to support us as per the NDRF norms,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

After drought is declared, the government will carry out relief programmes in the affected taluks, which include providing employment to those hit by the dry conditions, he had said.

