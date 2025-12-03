62-year-old man from travel booking company held for duping couple of 12 lakh

A 62-year-old man was arrested here for swindling lakhs of rupees from a couple on the pretext of booking hotels and air tickets for their travel abroad, police said on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Chaudhary was arrested.(Pexel/Representational image)

The accused, Sandeep Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 53 in Gurugram, was produced before a city court and sent to judicial custody, they said.

According to police, on November 10, a couple filed a complaint against the operator of an air ticket and hotel booking company named The Voyage.

The complaint said they had booked hotels and flight tickets through the company for their travel to Switzerland, but on landing in the foreign country, they discovered that no hotels were booked as promised.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 53 police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Chaudhary was arrested.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. He said took ₹12 lakh from the couple, but did not provide full service. The accused said he committed the fraud due to his debts. He was sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court. Further probe is underway," said a Gurugram Police spokesperson.