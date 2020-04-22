e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 65 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, 33 in Rae Bareli in a single day take UP number to 1,337

65 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, 33 in Rae Bareli in a single day take UP number to 1,337

The number of hotspots too has gone up to 62 in Agra. More areas were barricaded to prevent movement in the city.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 07:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People stand in a queue outside a bank in Agra last week, maintaining social distancing in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.
People stand in a queue outside a bank in Agra last week, maintaining social distancing in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.(PTI Photo)
         

Agra has once again seen a spurt in number of Covid-19 positive cases. One hundred fifty three cases were found in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number to 1,337 in the state. Sixty five of these were found in Agra.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases has now reached 306 in Agra.

The number of positive cases continued to rise in the city despite the lockdown. The number of hotspots too has gone up to 62. More areas were barricaded to prevent movement in Agra.

Similarly, the number of Covid-19 cases jumped from two to 35 in Rae Bareli, with several people testing positive after coming in contact with participants at a Tablighi Jamaat event, news agency PTI reported.

The district reported 33 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and all the patients were admitted to the Kripalu Institute in Munshiganj, PTI quoted Chief Development Officer Abhishek Goyal as saying.

Till Monday, the district had only two coronavirus patients, both of whom had attended the religious congregation in Delhi last month. The area where they lived was declared a containment zone and the people in the neighbourhood were quarantined, the officials said.

Earlier, briefing reporters in Lucknow, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the containment exercise is going on in the state through “surveillance, testing, lockdown, quarantine and treatment”.

He also said that pool-testing is being done.

“Pool-testing is also going on. It is usually done where chances of coronavirus cases are low such as areas outside the containment zones,” said Prasad.

Three Covid-19-related deaths were also reported, taking the toll due to the disease to 21 in the state. Six people have died in Agra, five in Moradabad, three in Meerut and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Aligarh and Lucknow.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Trump’s immigration ban to last 60 days, targets those seeking green cards
Trump’s immigration ban to last 60 days, targets those seeking green cards
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
LIVE: Covid-19 kills 2,751 people in US in last 24 hours
LIVE: Covid-19 kills 2,751 people in US in last 24 hours
Customers call delivery agent who tested positive: ‘Be strong, reach out for any help’
Customers call delivery agent who tested positive: ‘Be strong, reach out for any help’
Two walk 12km in scorching heat to collect salaries, robbers leave them poorer
Two walk 12km in scorching heat to collect salaries, robbers leave them poorer
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
High presence of an enzyme behind delayed recovery of men: Analysis
High presence of an enzyme behind delayed recovery of men: Analysis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news