65 fresh Covid-19 cases in Agra, 33 in Rae Bareli in a single day take UP number to 1,337

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 07:10 IST

Agra has once again seen a spurt in number of Covid-19 positive cases. One hundred fifty three cases were found in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number to 1,337 in the state. Sixty five of these were found in Agra.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases has now reached 306 in Agra.

The number of positive cases continued to rise in the city despite the lockdown. The number of hotspots too has gone up to 62. More areas were barricaded to prevent movement in Agra.

Similarly, the number of Covid-19 cases jumped from two to 35 in Rae Bareli, with several people testing positive after coming in contact with participants at a Tablighi Jamaat event, news agency PTI reported.

The district reported 33 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and all the patients were admitted to the Kripalu Institute in Munshiganj, PTI quoted Chief Development Officer Abhishek Goyal as saying.

Till Monday, the district had only two coronavirus patients, both of whom had attended the religious congregation in Delhi last month. The area where they lived was declared a containment zone and the people in the neighbourhood were quarantined, the officials said.

Earlier, briefing reporters in Lucknow, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the containment exercise is going on in the state through “surveillance, testing, lockdown, quarantine and treatment”.

He also said that pool-testing is being done.

“Pool-testing is also going on. It is usually done where chances of coronavirus cases are low such as areas outside the containment zones,” said Prasad.

Three Covid-19-related deaths were also reported, taking the toll due to the disease to 21 in the state. Six people have died in Agra, five in Moradabad, three in Meerut and one each in Basti, Varanasi, Firozabad, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Aligarh and Lucknow.