67-year-old man, 24-year-old woman get married in Punjab, high court asks police to ensure their safety

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab Police to ensure safety of life and liberty of a newlywed Sangrur couple — 67-year-old Shamsher Singh and 24-year-old Navpreet Kaur.

Shamsher of Balian village of Dhuri subdivision and Navpreet tied the knot at a Chandigarh gurdwara in January and the pictures of their wedding were widely circulated on the social media. They approached the high court, saying they faced a threat to their safety from their families and relatives.

“It was an odd marriage and the families did not accept this relationship. So, the couple moved the HC, arguing that their lives are in danger from their families and relatives. On February 4, the court directed the SSPs of Sangrur and Barnala district to ensure their safety,” Mohit Sadana, the counsel said.

The couple refused to make a comment but their counsel said the marriage was legal. “They are adults and have every right to solemnise the marriage. The marriage is legal as neither has a living spouse,” Sadana said.

Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg confirmed the HC order and said the couple will be given protection as per the law. “The police will follow the order and provide security,” he said.

Shamsher’s relatives reportedly objected to the ‘odd marriage’, but the couple rubbished the allegations through their counsel.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 10:04 IST