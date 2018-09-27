69 rescued from snow-bound Lahaul-Spiti, over 700 still stranded; rescue operations continue

As many as 69 people, including 18 foreign nationals, were evacuated from various places in snow-bound Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh by Thursday afternoon.

The foreigners comprised three Germans, four Danes, two Norwegians, eight Nepalis and one from Bhutan while the remaining rescued people were Indians from different parts of the country.

Rescue operation through air and at ground level, with the help of Army, mountaineering experts, police and local people, are continuing.

The rescued people were airlifted and brought to Kullu and their medical examination is underway, an official said.

Meanwhile, rescue operation by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) through the Rohtang tunnel is also on.

Early snowfall in the higher reaches, cloud burst and heavy rains devastated large parts of the state from September 22 to 24. Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti were the worst affected.

Heavy snowfall on the Rohtang Pass (13,050 ft) has cut off the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys affecting a large number of tourists and hampering water and electricity supply.

More than 700 people are still stranded at various locations including Baralacha La, Joksar, Sarchu, Batal and Chhatru.

The IAF has deployed three helicopters in the rescue operation.

Rescue operations will continue till all the stranded people are moved to safety.

Manali Again Cut Off

Tourist town Manali was again cut off from district headquarters Kullu after the National Highway 3 on the left bank of Beas River was closed due to landslide.

Officials said that the work to restore traffic was underway.

