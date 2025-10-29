3 children including 6-year-old accuse Arunachal hostel warden of sexual abuse

Itanagar: A hostel warden of a private school in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang district has been arrested on charges that he had been sexually abusing the students under his care, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light when one of the students complained of pain while using the restroom and was taken home for medical attention. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The warden, identified by the police as Hen Johnson Baithei, 33, was taken into custody after three students — aged between six and 13 — lodged complaints of sexual assault, said Mebo police station officer-in-charge Akai Chama.

“The investigation is underway. So far, three students have come forward with complaints and an FIR has been registered,” Chama said, adding that more students could press charges as the probe progresses.

The incident came to light when one of the students complained of pain while using the restroom and was taken home for medical attention.

Doctors at the hospital suspected sexual abuse and alerted the authorities, leading to police intervention.

School officials claimed they were unaware of the alleged abuse and Baithei appeared to be a disciplined staff member. “I never imagined he could do something like this. The school will cooperate fully with the investigation and ensure such incidents never recur,” the principal said.

Police have started recording statements of students, parents, hostel staff, and school management.

The case sparked outrage among parents and the local community, who demanded stringent punishment for the accused and stronger safety protocols in residential schools.