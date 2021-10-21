6-yr-old girl refused to watch porn; killed by neighbour, 3 minors including son

GUWAHATI: Police in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday arrested three minors aged between 8 and 11 years and an adult in connection with the murder of a 6-year-old girl who refused to watch pornographic clips with them.

The arrests come a day after the girl’s body was found in a toilet at a stone quarry in Kaliabor area of the district on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the three juveniles also tried to sexually assault the victim but there was no confirmation by the police.

“Unfortunate murder of 6 year old girl at Missa, Kaliabor solved within 24 hours. 3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested,” Nagaon police tweeted from their official handle on Wednesday evening.

“Accused aged between 8 and 11 are porn addicts capable of conspiracy and gruesome execution of a dastardly crime. Seems it’s time for introspection and social intervention,” it added.

According to reports, the three juveniles lived near the victim’s home and used to watch pornographic clips on their mobiles. On Tuesday, they reportedly lured the victim to the quarry where they tried to get her to watch those clips. When she refused, they killed her with stones.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. Two of the accused are 11 year old and one 8 year old. The juveniles used to watch pornography on mobile of the adult who is the father of one of the three. We have seized the phone which was full of pornographic clips,” Nagaon superintendent of police Anand Mishra told reporters.

The arrested adult is the father of one of the three juveniles.

“Family/social intervention and institutional guidance to the kids could have saved these 4 young lives. 1 lost life, 3 lost for life. It can happen with anyone or anyone around us. If our upcoming generations fail on social-moral standards responsibility lies greatly on us,” Nagaon superintendent of police Anand Mishra tweeted.