7.5-kg poppy seized in Samba, 1 held

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:57 IST

A suspected drug peddler was arrested after 7.5 kg of poppy was allegedly recovered from him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, police said.

A tractor-trailer was intercepted during a checking on a highway in Mansar. A total of 7.5 kg of poppy was recovered, according to police.

The driver, Jagsir Singh, has been arrested and the contraband was also seized. A case has been registered at the Samba police station and an investigation is on, police said.