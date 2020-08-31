e-paper
7-day state mourning announced for former president Pranab Mukherjee

7-day state mourning announced for former president Pranab Mukherjee

Hospital authorities had earlier in the day said that Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition had declined. Later, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter that the senior leader died at the hospital.

Aug 31, 2020 20:09 IST
Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Former president Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

A seven-day state mourning was announced by the Centre after former president Pranab Mukherjee died at a Delhi hospital on Monday. He was 84-years-old.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days State Mourning will be observed throughout India from 31.08.2020 to 06.09.2020, both days inclusive,” the government said in a statement.

During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all buildings throughout the country wherever it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, it added.

Mukherjee had developed a lung infection and renal dysfunction after he underwent surgery to remove a clot in his brain as he fell down at his Rajaji Marg residence in Delhi. He was since then admitted to the Army Hospital (R&R) where he was put on ventilator support after the surgery. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease prior to the surgery on August 10.

Hospital authorities had earlier in the day said that the Congress veteran’s medical condition had declined. Later, his son Abhijit Mukherjee announced on Twitter that the senior leader died at the hospital.

The government has not yet announced the date, time and venue of the state funeral.

