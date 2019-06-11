7 Indian-origin Australians honoured in Queen’s birthday award ceremony

Seven Indian-origin Australians, including three women, have received the country’s top honours for their significant contributions in the field of medicine, music, education and finance.

Jayashri Kulkarni, the Director of the Monash Alfred Psychiatry Research centre, received Member of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her significant service to medicine in the field of psychiatry while a Melbourne-based artist Jayshree Ramachandran was awarded the OAM for her service to performing arts through Indian music and dance at the award ceremony held Monday night.

Another Indian-origin woman, Winita Hardikar was recognised with the OAM medal for her contributions in medicine particularly paediatric liver disease and transplantation.

Other Indian-origin Australians to receive the OAM were Shashi Kant Kochchar for his contribution towards the community through charitable initiatives, Arun Kumar for his significant service to the financial planning sector and to the community.

Canberra-based Krishna Dhana Nadimpalli received the recognition for his service to multiculturalism while Brisbane-based Maha Sinnathamby received the OAM for his contribution to the property industry and the community.

As part of the Queen’s Birthday award ceremonies, over 1,000 Australians around the country were honoured with a record 40 per cent of female representations.

Notable recipients of the award were the former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, actor Hugh Jackman who received the top civilian award Companion of the Order while film actor Eric Bana received Member of the Order (AM) medal.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are from or whether you’re known to millions or just a few,” Governor-General Peter Cosgrove was quoted as saying by the ABC News at the award ceremony.

“Over the last five years, it has been the greatest honour and privilege to recognise and celebrate over 80,000 recipients through the Honours and Awards System,” he said.

