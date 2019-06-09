6 Punjab-origin achievers make it to Queen’s birthday honours’ list

Academics, business chiefs and professionals from different fields are among over 30 India-origin high achievers to make it to the Queen’s annual birthday honours’ list released in London on Saturday.

Punjab-origin Harminder Singh Dua, professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the University of Nottingham, has been honoured as a “Commander of the Order of the British Empire” (CBE) for services to eye healthcare, health education and ophthalmology.

Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 93 in April, officially marks her birthday on Saturday with a traditional trooping-thecolour ceremony in central London. The honours list is released to coincide with the celebrations in early June to recognise outstanding achievements across the UK. “This honours list continues to demonstrate the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK,” said a statement from the UK cabinet office.

Also receiving CBEs, one of the higher honour categories, are London-based Bharat Kumar Hansraj Shah for services to business, economic growth and exporting in the independent pharmacy sector as well as for philanthropic work, and Samir Shah, chief executive and creative director of Juniper Television, for services to television and to heritage.

1,073 ON THE LIST

Overall, 1,073 people are on the honours list, with 75% recognised for work in their community and 47% of the total being women. Among some of the Indian-origin campaigners, volunteers, artistes and entrepreneurs to be made Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) include Reena Ranger, founder and chair of Women Empowered for Services to Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME), Harjit Singh Bhania, a wheelchair basketball coach.

Amarjit Kaur Cheema, chief executive officer, Perry Hall Multi-Academy Trust, for services to education in the West Midlands; and Arnab Dutt for services to small and medium-sized businesses, diversity and equality.

The founder and director of the London Indian Film Festival Cary Rajinder Sawhney is among some of the creative professionals to be honoured as a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to film.

Others on the MBE list include Amrik Singh Basi, amateur boxing referee, for services to boxing, Ashok Kumar Bhuvanagiri, founder of the Telugu Association of Scotland, for services to cultural cohesion and charity and Navnit Singh Chana, chair, National Association of Primary Care, for services to clinical education and primary and community care.

The list is prepared annually by the UK cabinet office based on nominations for people who have undertaken outstanding work.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 10:57 IST