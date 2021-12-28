e-paper
7 killed, 20 injured as bus rams into truck in Assam

The accident happened at Chataguri near Panbari area under the jurisdiction of Bogribari police station.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 06:37 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Dhubri, Assam
The bus was travelling from Sapatgram to Dhubri, while the truck was on its way to Guwahati.
         

Seven people were killed and 20 others injured after a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-17 in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Sunday, police said.

“Local people and a police team rescued the passengers from the mangled vehicles and sent them to hospitals. We have got reports that seven people lost their lives,” a senior police officer said.

He said that 20 others were injured in the accident and they were being treated at various hospitals in the area and Guwahati.

The bus was travelling from Sapatgram to Dhubri, while the truck was on its way to Guwahati, they added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the accident and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

