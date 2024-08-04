Seven people were killed, and at least 40 others injured after a bus fell into a ditch following a collision with a car on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Usrahar area in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday morning. The incident took place around 12:45 am. 7 killed, 40 injured in bus-car collision on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

According to the police, the double-decker bus - with a Nagaland number plate on it - was on its way to Delhi from Rae Bareli, when it collided with a car coming from the wrong lane. The car was going towards Agra from Lucknow, reported PTI.

The bus was carrying 60 people, out of which four died, and the rest were injured. On the other hand, all the three people in the car died. Out of the injured persons, six to seven are critical, Dr Vivek Chaudhary, CMO, Saifai PGI, told ANI.

Initial investigation revealed that the accident occurred because the car's driver fell asleep and entered the wrong lane. The collision sent the bus careening into a roadside ditch and flip over.

“The government is ensuring that the best treatment is given to the admitted people. Rescue operations are also being conducted for the other people. We are making all possible efforts to ensure that all the other people reach their destinations,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sanjay Kumar Verma said, as quoted by ANI.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident and directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief work for the injured. He also directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

In a similar incident on July 10, at least 18 people died, and 19 were injured as a sleeper bus rammed into a milk tanker on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. The incident took place near Gadha village when the bus travelling from Bihar to Delhi collided with the tanker while attempting to overtake. The impact of the collision caused the bus to overturn.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)