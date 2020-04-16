7 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, state to approach Centre on classifications

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:13 IST

Kerala reported seven fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday taking the total number of infections in the state to 394, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asaid.

The CM said out of 7 new cases five had returned from abroad while two contracted the virus from Covid-19 patients. He said 27 patents were discharged and the rise in number of people getting cured was really a positive sign. Out of 394 patients, 247 were discharged and 147 are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

He also said the state will approach the Centre to make changes in the classification of virus-hit zones.

“There were some discrepancies in the classification of zones and the state will approach the Centre to get them rectified,” he said.

The Union Health Ministry had put seven districts in red zone category, six in orange and one in green zone. Kerala recorded the lowest mortality and highest recovery rates and minimum number of cases in the last two weeks, and the new classification had surprised many.

“We want the most affected four districts in one category- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikkode and Malappuram - and less affected in another and least affected and Covid-free districts in third and fourth categories,” he said.

Interestingly, Wayanad in north Kerala which has only a single case and Thiruvananthapuram and Pathnamthitta which did not report new cases in the last few days are in the red list. Covid-free Idukki and Kottayam districts are in the orange zone while Kozhikkode that has nine active cases are in the green list.

The CM said after April 20 rules will be eased in areas other than hotspots to alleviate the pressure on people. Government and private construction activities will begin under strict guidelines and small industrial activities and traditional sectors will be allowed. Similarly farming and farm-related activities and food processing will start, he said. Hair-cutting saloons will be allowed to open twice a week. He said proprietors of these units will be held responsible for any lapses.