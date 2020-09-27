e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 7 out of 8 prisoners who escaped from jail amid Covid-19 quarantine in Haridwar arrested

7 out of 8 prisoners who escaped from jail amid Covid-19 quarantine in Haridwar arrested

A cash reward of Rs 2,500 has been announced for the police team which nabbed Shubham, while the same reward has been announced for Nipul by the district police.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Haridwar
In a separate development, eight Covid-19 positive prisoners in the district prison have been put up in a separate barrack. (Image used for representation).
In a separate development, eight Covid-19 positive prisoners in the district prison have been put up in a separate barrack. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

Uttarakhand police have so far arrested seven out of the eight prisoners who had escaped last Tuesday from a makeshift prison while being in mandatory quarantine in Haridwar district.

According to SIIDCUL police station in-charge Lakhpat Butola, the seventh absconding prisoner, Shubham Pawar was arrested from Bahadarpur, Selaqui area in Dehradun district late on Saturday evening.

“Shubham Panwar’s arrest took the tally of the arrested absconding prisoners to seven and now only Nipul, resident of Mangalore, is left for whose arrest, a search operation is being carried out. Monitoring of suspects’ houses, relatives, close aides and other hideouts are being done. Hopefully, we will be able to arrest him soon as his other seven accomplices have been already apprehended,” said Butola.

A cash reward of Rs 2,500 has been announced for the police team which nabbed Shubham, while the same reward has been announced for Nipul by the district police.

Meanwhile, district magistrate of Haridwar C Ravi Shankar has set up a probe into the escape of the eight prisoners from the temporary jail in Roshnabad with additional district magistrate (Sadar) Gopal Singh Chauhan to submit the report to him in a fortnight.

“A probe is being carried out in this incident with ADM (Sadar) Gopal Singh Chauhan to submit the report in fifteen days’ time. After the report is submitted, action will be taken on the basis of the report,” said Ravi Shankar.

In a separate development, eight Covid-19 positive prisoners in the district prison have been put up in a separate barrack.

According to district chief medical officer Dr Shambhu Nath Jha, of the three hundred prisoners whose reports have been received so far, eight have tested positive for Covid-19.

tags
top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Global coronavirus fatalities cross 1 million
Global coronavirus fatalities cross 1 million
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In