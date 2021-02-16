7 rescued after bus with 54 onboard falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh, search underway
A bus carrying nearly 54 passengers fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi on Tuesday after the driver lost control, reported news agency ANI. Seven people have been rescued so far and search is underway for the rest.
The bus was on its way to Satna from Sidhi when the incident occurred.
More details are awaited.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi rakes Pulwama terror attack, says PM Modi was busy shooting a film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramlala gets first set of khadi silk garments on Basant Panchami today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Creative industries around Durga Puja in Bengal worth ₹32,377 crore: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
While India was making PPE kits, some were busy making 'toolkit': Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise: List of hotspots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 rescued after bus with 54 onboard falls into canal in MP, search underway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Two more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 58
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC pulls up FB, WhatsApp over privacy: Key takeaways from proceedings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: NTPC to give ₹20 lakh compensation to victims’ kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises mapping: Key things to know about the move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees spike Covid-19 cases: Here’s what we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind extends greeting on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider decision on online civic body meetings: Bombay HC to state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daily Covid-19 cases drop to 9,121; 81 fresh fatalities recorded in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox