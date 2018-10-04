7 Rohingya deported to Myanmar after Supreme Court refuses to intervene

Seven Rohingya Muslims who were caught in 2012 for illegally entering the country were handed over to Myanmar authorities at Manipur’s Moreh border post on Thursday afternoon, hours after the Supreme Court refused to stop the government from deporting them.

“They have been handed over to Myanmar authorities at 1.30 pm in the presence of Manipur police and Assam’s Cachar district police accompanying them,” S Ibomcha Singh, the Superintendent of Police of Tengnoupal district told Hindustan Times.

The seven were handed over at Moreh, a town on the India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

Assam Police hands over the 7 #Rohingyas to Myanmar authorities after deportation formalities were completed. These 7 Rohingyas had been in an Indian jail since 2012 for illegally entering the country. pic.twitter.com/AH5mplZUwG — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018

The deportation came after a last ditch effort by advocate Prashant Bhushan for an urgent hearing of a PIL in the Supreme Court to restrain the government from deporting Rohingya refugees failed.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, referred to the affidavit filed by the central government, said the seven had been convicted for travelling to the country without requisite papers and Myanmar had already accepted them as their nationals.

The seven had been held at the Silchar central prison in Cachar district since 2012 on charges of illegal entry.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled Rakhine State on Myanmar’s western coast for years, often caught between the military and Rohingya insurgents who have fought a bloody war for years.

The refugees, nearly 7 lakh according to UN agencies, are living in camps in Bangladesh, but some did cross over into India also. The Indian security establishment believes there may be upwards of 40,000 refugees in India.

The government says illegal Rohingya immigrants pose a national security threat and ordered state governments last year to identify and deport them.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 14:28 IST