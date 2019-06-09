Today in New Delhi, India
7-yr-old girl’s naked body found dumped in UP’s Jalaun

This is the 3rd known case of assault on a minor surfacing from Uttar Pradesh since the brutal murder of a 3-yr-old in Aligarh’s Tappal village led to a nation-wide outrage.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kanpur
In the FIR, the girl’s father has named two of his neighbours with whom he had strained relations. (Representative Image)(AFP)

Twenty-four hours after a minor girl’s naked body was found in Hamirpur of Uttar Pradesh- dumped after rape and murder- another minor’s body was discovered in nude in Jalaun district of the state.

The 7-yr-old girl’s body was found Sunday in a field, with her ‘salwar’ tied around her neck, fuelling suspicion that she was raped.

Superintendent of Police Jalaun, Swami Prasad said a case of murder has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s father and the body had been sent to Orai medical college for post-mortem.

In the FIR, the girl’s father has named two of his neighbours with whom he had strained relations.

This is the 3rd known case of assault on a minor surfacing from Uttar Pradesh since the brutal murder of a 3-yr-old in Aligarh’s Tappal village led to a nation-wide outrage.

The Jalaun girl had gone missing around 4 pm Friday evening when she stepped out to play. Some villagers found her body in a field early Saturday morning and informed her father.

The police said the family did not report the missing girl.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 17:37 IST

