 70 feet in 72 hours: Indian army constructs bailey bridge in Sikkim, restores connectivity in the state after landslide
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
70 feet in 72 hours: Indian army constructs bailey bridge in Sikkim, restores connectivity in the state after landslide

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2024 07:49 PM IST

PRO Defence also credited Border Roads Organisation and local administration in their efforts to restore connectivity in the flood-stricken Sikkim

Army engineers constructed a 70-feet bailey bridge on Dikchu-Sanklang road in Sikkim's capital Gangtok within 72 hours to restore connectivity lost due to recent floods in the state.

Incessant rains in North Sikkim have caused multiple landslides and breaches affecting the road connectivity in the area. (PTI)
Incessant rains in North Sikkim have caused multiple landslides and breaches affecting the road connectivity in the area. (PTI)

Trishakti Corps Army engineers started construction work on June 23, according to PRO Defence, Guwahati, reported news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Sikkim landslides:1,200 stranded tourists to be airlifted; IMD issues red alert

PRO Defence also credited Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and local administration for their efforts to restore connectivity and bring back normalcy to the isolated flood-stricken areas.

The bridge constructed at Dett Khola on Dikchu-Sanklang road is a significant link to “enable vehicular traffic from Dikchu to Sanklang towards Chungthang”, said PRO Defence.

ALSO READ | Landslides cut off North Sikkim; swollen Teesta leaves hundreds homeless

In Mangan, which lies near the Teesta River, 1200 tourists were stuck as of June 16, reported PTI. The bridge would aid in bringing basic necessities such as critical healthcare for the affected people, added PRO Defence.

“The bridge is an important link to enable vehicular traffic from Dikchu to Sanklang towards Chungthang. The bridge will assist in providing basic necessities including critical medical aid for the affected people of Mangan district,” as per the PRO Defence, reported ANI.

Sikkim's minister of forest and environment Pintso Namgyal Lepcha visited the site on June 27 and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army in completing the bridge at such pace, added PRO Defence.

ALSO READ | Nine dead as landslides, triggered by incessant rains, hit Sikkim

Incessant rains in North Sikkim have caused multiple landslides and breaches affecting the road connectivity in the area. Roads leading to North Sikkim such Dikchu-Sanklang-Toong, Mangan-Sanklang, Singtham-Rangrang, and Rangrang-Toong were all affected by the rains since June 11.

The Indian Army engineers from Trishakti Corps constructed a 150-foot suspension bridge earlier on June 23 to restore connectivity in border villages in North Sikkim, reported ANI.

News / India News / 70 feet in 72 hours: Indian army constructs bailey bridge in Sikkim, restores connectivity in the state after landslide
