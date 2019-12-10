70 kg onion stolen in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal

india

Amid skyrocketing price of onions, 70 kgs of the bulb were allegedly stolen in two separate incidents on Monday in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, according to the police.

In the first incident two bike-borne miscreants looted 50 kgs of bulb from a rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district the police said. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the rickshaw puller was going to deliver the onions to a hotel, they said. The onions were bought from the shop of a Feroz Ahmad Raen, who has lodged a complaint in the matter.

“A rickshaw puller, Yamuna, who delivers goods from my shop at Maheva Mandi and also from neighbouring shops, was carrying six sacks of onions to a hotel in Golghar area. As he reached the Alahdadpur trisection, a man came before his rickshaw. Meanwhile, two persons came on a motorcycle from behind and looted a sack of onions,” he said. One sack contains nearly 50 kgs of onions. “We found out that before the rickshaw puller started from the shop, Feroze had an altercation with another person over the price. The shopkeeper has given a written complaint to the police but the FIR will be lodged only after probe,” said Circle Officer, Kotwali, V P Singh.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, 20 kgs of onion was allegedly looted from a state-run store, an official said. The incident happened at a Sufal Bangla store at the Bolpur bus stand area of the district, where onions at subsidised price were being sold, he said.