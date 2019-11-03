e-paper
70 years of Constitution: Joint sitting of Parliament to be held on Nov 26

india Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:44 IST
Saubhadra Chatterji
Saubhadra Chatterji
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

A joint sitting of both houses of Parliament will be held on November 26 to mark 70 years of adoption of the Indian Constitution, said senior Lok Sabha officials.

The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect two months later, on 26 January 1950. India declared 26 November as Constitution Day through a gazette notification in 2015.

This is the first time Parliament is celebrating the Indian Constitution, the original copy of which is kept in a corner of the Parliament library. In 1997, Parliament celebrated 50 years of independence by holding a special midnight sitting of both the Houses.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and all lawmakers will participate in the event. Former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee and many other dignitaries are also expected to be invited to the function.

The event will run for two hours, said the officials cited above; the discussion will focus only on the Constitution and its impact on Indian society.

Former Lok Sabha secretary general T K Vishwanathan welcomed the idea. “This should not be just a one-day affair but a year-long exercise to tell people, especially students, about the several facets of the Indian Constitution. The government should think of holding special sessions in schools and colleges on Constitution,” he said.

Former Parliamentary affairs secretary Afzal Amanullah said: “Parliament of India is the best forum for lawmakers to debate on issues of national importance. I just hope that the government gives the Opposition a chance to raise all issues including the economic crisis and the Opposition, too, must ensure that the House runs smoothly without disruptions.”

