72 students in Haryana test Covid-19 positive; State won't shut all schools

72 students in Haryana test Covid-19 positive; State won’t shut all schools

The whole system cannot remain shut due to Covid-19, Haryana’s education minister has said.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students attend a class after schools in Gurugram in Haryana. (File Photo)
Students attend a class after schools in Gurugram in Haryana. (File Photo)(PTI)
         

Only the schools where Covid-19 positive cases have been detected will remain shut for two weeks, Haryana’s education minister Kanwar Pal said after 72 students of 12 government schools in Haryana’s Rewari tested positive for Covid-19. The testing was done on a random basis as movement has gone up during the festive season. “Due to the festive season, there is movement and people are meeting each other so we tested students of 12 schools. We will continue testing students to curb the Covid-19 spread,” Rewari’s nodal officer said.

Most of these schools reopened on November 2. But the state government will not shut all schools, education minister said. Random testing at schools will continue. “The schools where Covid-19 cases were reported have been closed for two weeks. Wearing of masks and social distancing norms to be strictly followed. The whole system cannot remain shut due to Covid-19,” the minister said.

Early this month, Andhra Pradesh reported a huge number of cases after the schools reopened on November 2. As many as 262 students and about 160 teachers tested positive between November 2 and Novembet 4.

