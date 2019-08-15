‘Incremental progress not enough, India needs a high jump’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:16 IST

Expectations of every Indian citizen were on the rise and the country needed to make a “high jump” in order to keep pace with it said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the need to fast-track country’s growth and development in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in Delhi.

“India does not want incremental progress. A high jump is needed; our thought process has to be expanded. We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems,” PM said.

The parameters of measuring development in the India of the past had changed and people were no longer happy with a rail or road connectivity, they want the very best, he said adding that his government was investing as per the requirements of the 21st century to create the necessary modern infrastructure.

Follow live updates here:

“Earlier, people were happy with merely a plan to make a railway station. Now people ask- when will Vande Bharat Express come to my area. People do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, they ask- when is a good airport coming,” the Prime Minister said during his 6th I-Day speech.

“Earlier the aspiration was to have a good mobile phone but now, people seek better data speed. Times are changing and we have to accept that,” he said expanding on the issue.

India’s full potential to achieve greater heights can only be realized with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, he said. Backing local products was necessary for all round economical growth and better tomorrow for all its citizens.

“Each district of India has so much to offer. Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge; our guiding principle is zero defect, zero effect,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister said it was important to reward honesty since corruption had ruined India for last 70-years and every effort made to remove corruption and black money should be welcomed.

Highlighting that India needed to be poverty free, he said wealth creation should be considered a national service and wealth creators should not be seen with suspicion. “Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed. Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India’s wealth and we respect them,” He said.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 09:15 IST