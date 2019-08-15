73rd Independence Day 2019: PM Modi Speech Key Points and Highlights

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 08:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered his sixth straight Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

• We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems: PM Modi

• We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on country’s infrastructure: PM Modi

• Let our people have freedom of pursuing their aspirations: PM Modi

• Every effort towards removing corruption and black money is welcome: PM Modi

• Corruption ruined India for 70 long years: PM Modi

• Policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation: PM Modi

• Jal Jeevan Mission will progress with great vigour: PM Modi

• We have realised One Nation one Constitution dream: PM Modi

• We didn’t let Article 370 problem fester: PM Modi

• Fear of triple talaq keeps haunting Muslim women: PM Modi

• Within 70 days, removed 35A and 370- this is not a government that procrastinates: PM Modi

• Nation understands importance of water conservation: PM Modi

• Steps have been taken to make medical sector even more people friendly: PM Modi.

• Article 370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing the dream of Sardar Patel: PM Modi.

• PM Modi lists steps taken for welfare.

• He expressed his concern for the people in flood-affected areas of the country.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 07:47 IST