73rd Independence Day 2019: PM Modi Speech Key Points and Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered his sixth straight Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Follow Highlights here:
• We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems: PM Modi
• We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on country’s infrastructure: PM Modi
• Let our people have freedom of pursuing their aspirations: PM Modi
• Every effort towards removing corruption and black money is welcome: PM Modi
• Corruption ruined India for 70 long years: PM Modi
• Policy of small family also contribute to the development of the nation: PM Modi
• Jal Jeevan Mission will progress with great vigour: PM Modi
• We have realised One Nation one Constitution dream: PM Modi
• We didn’t let Article 370 problem fester: PM Modi
• Fear of triple talaq keeps haunting Muslim women: PM Modi
• Within 70 days, removed 35A and 370- this is not a government that procrastinates: PM Modi
• Nation understands importance of water conservation: PM Modi
• Steps have been taken to make medical sector even more people friendly: PM Modi.
• Article 370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing the dream of Sardar Patel: PM Modi.
• PM Modi lists steps taken for welfare.
• He expressed his concern for the people in flood-affected areas of the country.
• Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings for the festival of Raksha Bandhan.
First Published: Aug 15, 2019 07:47 IST