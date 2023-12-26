73-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant in Coimbatore

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, a 73-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant when he went for open defecation in Narasipuram, Coimbatore on Tuesday morning. HT Image

Naraseepuram Range Officer Forest Department said, "Today morning, on December 26, in Periyasamy Garden behind Ranganathan Engineering College under Narasipuram Division, Chinnakutty Kutten, aged about 73, belonging from Indira Colony, Viraliyur, came to open defecation. Unfortunately, a wild jumbo attacked the 73-year-old man and he died on the spot. Forest workers from Naraseepuram to Kempanur got information that a man was trampled by a wild jumbo."

The forest department official further said that the old man was found dead and the police were informed. They sent him in an ambulance to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Mortuary, the official added. (ANI)