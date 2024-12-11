76-year-old ex-ONGC engineer stabbed to death in Dehradun; police hunt suspects

Dehradun: Police are looking for suspects after a 76-year-old retired ONGC engineer was allegedly stabbed to death on Monday at his residence in Alaknanda Enclave, Dehradun, an officer said on Wednesday. Neighbours found the deceased in a pool of blood on the bathroom floor of his house (HT File Photo)

The deceased, Ashok Kumar Gang, was found in a pool of blood on the bathroom floor of his house by neighbours. He was rushed to the nearby Indresh Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the officer added.

A senior police officer said they are gathering information on visitors to the house, as food delivery agents frequently delivered orders to the victim’s residence.

“The murder occurred around 7.45 pm. Two suspects were captured in CCTV footage near the deceased’s house. We have yet to identify them or determine their origin. We are also questioning locals,” said superintendent of police (City) Pramod Kumar.

According to neighbours, the suspects shouted “password, password,” possibly threatening the victim to share confidential details for a digital transfer before stabbing him multiple times with a knife or other sharp weapon, the police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Adesh Kumar Garg, who resides in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, an FIR was registered under Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Vasant Vihar police station.

Adesh told the police that his brother had been living alone since his wife passed away a few years ago. His two daughters are married, one living in Chennai and the other in Gurugram.

“My brother was stabbed multiple times with a knife or some sharp weapon in the abdomen, so badly that his intestines came out. He was found on the floor of a bathroom at the back of the house,” Kumar said.